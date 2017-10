WELLFLEET, MA (WHDH) - Rescuers rushed to save 12 dolphins stranded in Wellfleet.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare responded to the scene and placed the dolphins on mats so they could be transferred to a truck.

They were taken to Provincetown to be released.

Two others reportedly died before crews could help them.

