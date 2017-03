Research reveals that a massive volcano on Mars went dormant around the same time dinosaurs became extinct on earth.

NASA says the volcano produced a new lava flow at its summit every 1 to 3 million years during its final peak of activity.

It went dormant about 50 million years ago, which is when dinosaurs became extinct.

