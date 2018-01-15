(WHDH) — Researchers have revealed a simple trick that they say can help you get a good night’s sleep.

A new study conducted at Baylor University suggests that making a to-do list before bed can actually help you fall asleep faster.

Researchers say writing a to-do list allows the brain to dump all the things it’s trying to keep track of, effectively allowing it to relax and fall asleep.

Findings also show that the more specific the lists are, the sooner you fall asleep.

