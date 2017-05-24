Resident finds possible pipe bomb in Reading backyard

READING, MA (WHDH) - Police are on the scene after a resident reported finding an apparent pipe bomb in Reading on Wednesday.

Police arrived on Rachel Road at 6:15 p.m., where they said they found a “suspicious device” in a house’s backyard. Around 20 homes in the cul-de-sac were evacuated as a precaution.

A robot was sent into the backyard to investigate the device. State Police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are also on scene.

It is unknown how the device ended up in the backyard. The device has since been detonated.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

