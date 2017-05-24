Resident reports finding pipe bomb in Reading

Police are on the scene after a resident reported finding a pipe bomb in Reading on Wednesday.

Police arrived on Rachel Road at 6:15 p.m., where they said they found a “suspicious device.” The resident’s home and the neighboring houses have been evacuated as a precaution.

Drivers are urged to avoid Summer Avenue between Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue due to the investigation.

7News has a reporter on the way and will have more on this story as it develops.

