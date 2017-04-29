Resident rescued from massive house fire in Gardner

GARDNER, MA (WHDH) -

A Gardner resident was rescued from a burning home early Saturday morning.

Fire officials say crews responded around 4 a.m. to 185 Woodland Avenue for a report of a fire.

Firefighters found the home engulfed in flames.

Officials say a neighbor and Gardner police helped pull a resident from the three-alarm blaze.

No additional details were immediately available.

