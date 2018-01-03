SCITUATE, Mass. (WHDH) – Residents along Scituate’s icy coastline boarded up windows to prepare for a potential blizzard that could be memorable.

Crews added boulders to shore up sea walls.

Scituate Fire Chief John Murphy, the town’s emergency management director, urged coastal residents to evacuate by 10 a.m. Thursday. Many residents said they were reluctant to leave.

The town is prepare if anyone needs to be rescued. Scituate Police obtained several surplus military vehicles for free. The vehicle has plenty of clearance to get through flood waters.

The town’s high school will open at 7 a.m. Thursday, and it will act as a shelter for residents who need it.

Meet the buffalo – @ScituatePolice 1980s mine sweeper it got for free and uses to rescue residents stranded by flood waters. Did may come in handy during the blizzard! We did a ride along: the latest on @7News at four pic.twitter.com/C9RltCNcvu — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) January 3, 2018

