Residents coming and going on Nantucket before Jose

NANTUCKET, Mass. (WHDH) — While people are heading out on the ferry to get off of Nantucket before Jose’s rain and winds arrive, others are coming to the island to prepare their homes for the storm.

Preparations for Jose are already underway on Nantucket. The town pier closed 5 p.m. Monday and boats have been anchored until furhter notice. Officials also removed all the public access ramps at beaches in anticipation of high tides.

Downtown, trash cans and other objects that could become airborne were cleared away and barricades were put up to block off roads that tend to flood. National Gris also has trucks on the scene in case of any power outages.

Officials said no ferries have been canceled yet but they are anticipating cancellations Tuesday and Wednesday.

