Residents evacuate, restaurants close after gas leak

WARREN, R.I. (AP) — Officials say about 50 people had to be evacuated after a worker hit a main gas line in Rhode Island.

Warren Fire Chief Alexander Galinelli says natural gas poured into the air for about two hours after an excavator hit the gas main in Warren Monday.

Firefighters went door to door alerting residents of the leak, and electricity in the area was shut off.

A spokesman for the utility company National Grid says the area was secured around 3 p.m. He says about 100 customers will be without gas until the main is fixed.

The lack of gas led to several restaurants closing that evening.

