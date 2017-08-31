Residents of Cambridge neighborhood warned after string of break-ins

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Residents in the Cambridgeport and Mid-Cambridge neighborhoods have been warned by police after several car and home break-ins.

Over the past two weeks, police said five homes and two cars were broken into. Police said laptops were stolen.

Police believe the same suspect is behind all the burglaries. Police said in each incident, the suspect entered through unlocked doors or by breaking windows with a rock or brick. All the burglaries took place between midnight and 6 a.m.

A man was arrested in connection with a similar pattern of house break-ins earlier this year and police said they are concerned the same man may have gotten out of jail and is at it again. Residents are urged to lock their doors and look out for their neighbors.

“We’ve been making sure to keep the house locked down at night, we’ve got a lot of windows,” said Madi Stoddard.

One woman told 7News she woke up and saw the suspect taking her laptop. She said she chased the suspect down the street until he dropped it and took off. Another man said he was watching TV when the suspect stole his laptop from another room and escaped out a window.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)