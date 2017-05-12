Residents on edge during manhunt for Lowell murder suspect

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A lockdown has ended for a Lowell neighborhood as a ground search ended for a man wanted for killing his ex-girlfriend, but residents say they’re still on edge as police and SWAT teams roam the streets.

Residents told 7’s John Cuoco that it’s unsettling and unlike anything they’ve seen before in their neighborhood.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said authorities responded at around 7:30 a.m. to an apartment at 166 Stevens St. for a report of shots fired and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim, in her 40s, was in a relationship with homicide suspect Ross Elliott, 51, of Lowell. Sources told 7’s Steve Cooper that the woman was shot in front of her young daughter. The girl was not injured.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking with all the huge guns and there’s just a lot of people,” said Kate Harrington. “It was four blocks down from my house so I’m scared. I hope they find him.”

