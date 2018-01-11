Residents prepare homes for flooding ahead of weekend rain

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — Homeowners concerned about flooding spent Thursday preparing their homes ahead of the rain expected this weekend.

After more than a week of bitter cold weather and snow, milder weather is melting the snow pack. With rain in the forecast, flooding is anticipated. Crews from the Department of Public Works in several communities have started to clear storm drains and catch basins.

Homeowners are checking to make sure their sump pumps work and their drains are also cleared off.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)