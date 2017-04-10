Residents react to tremendous N.H. fire that takes down 3 buildings

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - Three buildings have collapsed and a fourth is still up in flames after a fire started at a Portsmouth, New Hampshire restaurant.

A number of different fire departments were called in to fight the flames.

Apartments are located in some of the buildings.

One man who lived on the fourth floor of one of the buildings said he was asleep on his couch when his fire alarm went off.

He had to be laddered out of the building by fire crews.

He lost everything and believes he was one of the last people out before the building collapsed.

The Red Cross is on scene to help residents of the buildings.

