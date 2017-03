Onoway, Alberta (WHDH) — Some Canadian residents are drinking pink water.

That’s right, the water coming out of the faucets is bright pink.

Town officials say they use a potassium chemical to help the well water and the chemical can turn that water pink.

Which is exactly what happened after equipment leaked the chemical into the water at the treatment plant.

