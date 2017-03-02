Responding officers take the stand in second day of Hernandez trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston Police officers testified Thursday at Aaron Hernandez’s murder trial in Boston.

The two officers were the ones who responded to the scene of the crime in Boston’s South End back in 2012. Police described finding a bloody crime scene, saying the bodies of the two victims, 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado, were found inside the car. Sgt. Sean McCarthy said both victims had gunshot wounds.

Sgt. Clifton McHale said there was a third victim shot in the arm who had gotten out of the car. McHale said he was inconsolable and kept crying, saying the men who were killed were his friends.

Police said Hernandez, a former tight end for the Patriots, shot de Abreu and Furtado after one of them spilled a drink on him at the Cure Lounge nightclub. Hernandez’s defense attorney, Jose Baez, said the real killer is Alexander Bradley, Hernandez’s former friend who was driving his car that night. Baez also accused the Boston Police Department of misconduct, claiming they disrupted the crime scene but allowing paramedics to put sheets over the bodies.

On Friday, the jurors will visit the scene of the crime.

