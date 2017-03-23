Restaurant gives discounts for customers having phone-free meals

Stroudsburg, PA (WHDH) — It seems like we always have our phones on us, even during meals.

So one restaurant in Pennsylvania is encouraging families to put down the phones at the dinner table by offering a discount to patrons who dine phone free.

The owner will give a 10 percent discount to families who keep their eyes off of their phones.

Patrons who took the challenge say they like the idea and wouldn’t mind more places advocating phone free meals.

