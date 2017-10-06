Retail stores announce closures for Thanksgiving Day 2017

(WHDH) – Many stores in recent years have tried to appeal to holiday shoppers by opening on Thanksgiving day, rather than waiting for Black Friday.

Now as many retailers have been faced with backlash from both the public and employees for opening on a holiday traditionally spent with family, more stores are starting to announce that they will NOT open on Thanksgiving.

Fox 13 reports that almost 60 regional and national chains have said they will remain closed on Thursday, November 23.

The list so far includes:

– A.C. Moore

– Abt Electronics

– Academy Sports + Outdoors

– At Home

– BJ’s Wholesale Club

– Blain’s Farm and Fleet

– Burlington

– Cabela’s

– Cost Plus World Market

– Costco

– Craft Warehouse

– Crate and Barrel

– DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

– Ethan Allen

– Gardner-White Furniture

– Guitar Center

– H&M

– Half Price Books

– Harbor Freight

– Hobby Lobby

– Home Depot

– HomeGoods

– Homesense

– IKEA

– JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

– Jos. A. Bank

– La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

– Lowe’s

– Marshalls

– Mattress Firm

– Micro Center

– Music & Arts

– Neiman Marcus

– Office Depot and OfficeMax

– Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

– P.C. Richard & Son

– Party City

– Patagonia

– Petco

– PetSmart

– Pier 1 Imports

– Publix

– Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

– Sam’s Club

– Sierra Trading Post

– Sportsman’s Warehouse

– Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

– Staples

– Sur La Table

– The Container Store

– The Original Mattress Factory

– TJ Maxx

– Tractor Supply

– Trollbeads

– Von Maur

– West Marine

