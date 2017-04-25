Retailer faces criticism for selling fake mud-coated jeans for $425

(WHDH) – A high-end department store is being roundly mocked on social media for selling jeans coated with fake mud… for $425.

No, your eyes are not deceiving you.

Nordstrom’s “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans” show a pair of pants that look like they’ve been through a hard day’s work. Except they haven’t.

The retailer describes the jeans on their website: “Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

Speaking of dirty, “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe took to Facebook to call out the outrageous pants.

“Finally – a pair of jeans that look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job… made for people who don’t. And you can have your very own pair for just $425.00,” Rowe wrote. “The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans aren’t pants. They’re not even fashion. They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic – not iconic.”

He continued in a lengthy post to criticize the store’s description of the purposely-dirty jeans, mocking both its design and price.

“‘Rugged Americana’ is now synonymous with a ‘caked-on, muddy coating.’ Not real mud. Fake mud,” he said. “Something to foster the illusion of work. The illusion of effort. Or perhaps, for those who actually buy them, the illusion of sanity.”

Should you want to purchase the jeans for yourself, you can find them on Nordstrom’s website, where they (shockingly) have not yet sold out.

