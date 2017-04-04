Retailers participate in ‘Equal Pay Day’

Retailers across the country are taking part in Equal Pay Day on Tuesday.

Equal Pay Day represents the point in the year where a working woman’s pay catches up to a man’s from the previous year.

On average that day is April 4th.

The reasoning behind the movement is if a woman makes 20 percent less then a man, she should have to pay 20 percent less for purchases.

