A retired Detroit police officer is under arrest on suspicion of drunk driving and firing an automatic rifle in the city.

Police responded to 911 calls from concerned residents who said they heard 20 to 30 gunshots, early Monday morning.

When officers later searched his home, they found grenades, grenade launchers and stolen police batteries.

The man is currently in police custody.

