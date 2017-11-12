Retired marine, double amputee, completes 31 marathons in 31 days by Veterans Day

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A retired Marine and double amputee completed his goal of finishing 31 marathons in 31 days by Veterans Day.

The retired Marine Corps Sergeant, Rob Jones, completed the last of 31 marathons in 31 days when he crossed the finish line in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

Jones said he set out to raise money for charities for wounded warriors. He also said he did it to, “Just get a story out there about a veteran that went to Afghanistan, had a traumatic experience, came back you know minus 2 legs, but was still able to find my new way that I was going to contribute to my country and my society and keep fighting for my brother veterans.”

So far, Jones has raised more than $125,000.

