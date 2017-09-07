Revere man charged with manslaughter after deadly triple stabbing

CHELSEA (WHDH) – Police are investigating after officials say one person was killed and two others were injured early Thursday in a triple stabbing in Chelsea.

Authorities say the stabbings happened around 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Tedeschi Food Shop at the corner of Broadway and Stockton Streets after a fight broke out.

The victim, a 23-year-old man from Everett, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. His name has not been released. The other two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Nabeeb Gonzalez, of Revere, has been charged with manslaughter. The third victim was identified as a 34-year-old Chelsea man.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez, a ride-sharing driver, has a lengthy criminal past with 33 incidents on his record. Gonzalez’s attorney says he acted in self defense.

Police are searching for a Good Samaritan who they say stopped to help one of the victims. He is described as a middle-aged Latino man with salt and pepper hair.

A judge ordered Gonzalez held on $200,000 bail. He is due back in court on Oct. 10.

The stabbing is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.