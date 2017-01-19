Revere police officer accused of abusing young child due in court

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - A Revere police officer accused of abusing a young child is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chelsea District Court.

Police said Marcos Garcia, 33, abused a five-year-old child and caused bodily harm.

An individual at the child’s school told investigators that they saw bruises all over the child’s body.

Garcia was romantically involved with the child’s mother, police said.

Garcia has since been placed on administrative leave. He has been a member of the Revere Police Department since Aug. 2013.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)