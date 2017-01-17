Revere police officer accused of physically abusing 5-year-old child

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - A Revere police officer was arrested Saturday on charges he abused a child of woman who he is “romantically involved with,” the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced

Marcos Garcia, 33, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a child causing injury.

“Evidence suggests that Garcia physically abused the 5-year-old child,” said Jake Wark, spokesman for the DA’s office.

Garcia is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chelsea District Court.

The name and gender of the victim is being kept private.

