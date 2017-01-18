Revere police officer charged with physically abusing 5-year-old

REVERE, MA (WHDH) – A Revere police officer was arrested Saturday for allegedly abusing the child of a woman who he is “romantically involved with,” officials said.

Marcos Garcia, 32, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a child causing injury.

“Evidence suggests that Garcia physically abused the 5-year-old child,” said Jake Wark, spokesman for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Wark said signs of abuse were found on the child’s skin by someone at school, who then contacted police.

The name and gender of the victim is being kept private.

Garcia has been a member of the Revere Police Department since Aug. 2013. He has been placed on paid administrative leave and will be arraigned Thursday in Chelsea District Court.

No one answered the door at Garcia’s house. Neighbors said he moved in about a year ago and lives there with his wife.

