Revere police officer resigns amid child abuse investigation

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - A Revere police officer has resigned amid an investigation into child abuse allegations.

Marcos Garcia, 32, of Saugus, is accused of handcuffing and beating his girlfriend’s five-year-old son.

Prosecutors allege Garcia whipped the boy with a belt, choked him and slammed him to the ground because he “did not eat dinner quickly enough.”

It’s alleged that Garcia beat the boy and his brother on multiple occasions, often saying he wanted to teach them how to be men.

A nurse at the boy’s school alerted the authorities after noticing bruises on his torso, neck and arms.

In January, Garcia was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a child causing injury.

Angela Halcovich, the boy’s mother and fellow Revere police officer, was also arrested in connection with the abuse case.

Halcovich was allegedly aware of the beatings, but failed to report them.

