Revere Police: Suspect arrested after being accused of threatening MBTA bus driver with gun

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Revere Police said they arrested a man a man who was accused of threatening an MBTA driver with a gun.

Authorities said the suspect took off after making the threat and then buried the gun under some gravel in a movie theater parking lot.

A police K9 found the gun and the suspect now faces several charges.

Officials said the bus driver was not hurt.

