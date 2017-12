BRIGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Police said a resident found a revolver at a Brighton playground Tuesday morning.

The gun was found at around 11:45 a.m. Tursday near the baseball field at McKinney Playground on Faneuil Street.

Boston Police thanked the person who found the gun and alerted them right away.

