Reward for lost art at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum extended indefinitely

BOSTON (WHDH) - A hefty reward from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum for several stolen pieces of art has been renewed.

The museum announced Thursday that its board of trustees voted to extend the reward for art stolen from the facility. The reward, $10 million, had originally expired on Dec. 31.

Thirteen pieces of art were stolen in 1990. The pieces have been valued at more than $500 million.

The original reward was raised to $5 million from $1 million in 1997, then making it the largest private reward offer in the world. The reward was doubled in May.

Additionally, the museum will release a book titled “Stolen” in March about the missing works of art.

