Reward offered as FBI seeks wanted Brockton man

BROCKTON (WHDH) - The FBI is on the lookout for a wanted man out of Brockton.

Investigators say Diego Barros Pires is behind the kidnapping of three people in Brockton and Quincy.

Officials say he is allegedly a member of a violent street gang and is considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI says it is offering $10,000 for information that leads to Pires’ arrest.

