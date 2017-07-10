Reward offered for info on suspect who killed Lowell man in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (WHDH) — San Francisco officials are now offering a $50,000 reward for any information that will help them find the suspect who killed a man from Lowell last year.

Calvin Riley, 20, was playing Pokemon Go with a friend last summer when he was shot and killed.

In addition to the $50,000, Riley’s family and the U.S. Park Police have also offered rewards of their own. Riley’s parents said they hope the additional money will help with the search for a suspect. The total reward is now at $110,000.

Police said they have interviewed a number of people but do not have any suspects. They do have a sketch of a man who fled the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)