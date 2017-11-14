Reward offered for information on vandalism at Watertown cemetery

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - The Brasco & Son’s Funeral Home and the Joyce Funeral Home are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the identification of whoever is responsible for vandalizing Saint Patrick’s cemetery last week.

Watertown police said several headstones were knocked down and a statue of Mary was shattered on Tuesday, Nov. 7, around 7:30 p.m.

The headstones were found scattered around different rows of graves. Police say it appears they were targeted at random.

The statue of Mary once overlooked the graves of dozens of nuns.

The gravestones have since been reset.

Anyone with information can contact the Watertown Police Department at 617-972-6500.

