Rhode Island beach offers free sunscreen

Narragansett, Rhode Island (WHDH) — A beach in Rhode Island will offer free sunscreen this summer for beach-goers.

People visiting Narragansett Town Beach will not have to worry about packing the skin protection.

The beach will have six sunscreen stations, becoming the first town or city in the state to do so.

Officials say people can get their free, all-natural sunscreen from June 19th through Labor Day.

