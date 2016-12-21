Rhode Island bill aims to allow schools to decorate for holidays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A new school bill in Rhode Island is stirring up a Christmas controversy in the state.

The proposed legislation would allow schools to display Christmas and Hannukkah symbols on school property.

The bill would also enable students and staff members to say specific greetings like “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Hanukkah.”

Supporters believe the bill would educate students on different religions, while advocates of the American Civil Liberties Union claim the bill could potentially encourage certain religious beliefs over others.

