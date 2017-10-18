PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island city council will support legislation that calls for the city and the state to commit $38 million toward a new stadium for a Boston Red Sox minor league team.

At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Pawtucket City Council approved a resolution encouraging the General Assembly to allow the city to bond up to $15 million for the cost of the proposed Pawtucket Red Sox stadium.

The council voted 6-2, with one council member abstaining. The resolution isn’t needed to pass the legislation.

The PawSox says the team’s longtime home, McCoy Stadium, is out of date and wants to replace it.

Critics have said the deal should not rely on taxpayer money. Supporters worry the team will leave Pawtucket.

