Rhode Island College basketball player dies in car crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A freshman basketball player at Rhode Island College has died after she was involved in a car crash.

State police say 18-year-old Victoria Demers, of Sutton, Massachusetts, was driving north on Route 146 in North Smithfield on Tuesday morning when her vehicle went out of control, struck the median and crashed with another car.

Don Tencher, athletic director at the NCAA Division III school, said in a statement Thursday that Demers had died. He called the psychology major “a force to be reckoned with on and off the court.”

Coach Glenn Senecal said Demers had a bright future and a great work ethic on and off the court.

The other driver involved, a 23-year-old Central Falls woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

