Rhode Island DMV on track to launch new computer system

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles is set to launch its long-delayed new computer system this week.

State officials say the system replacement program is underway and on schedule for its launch on Wednesday.

The DMV plans to return to full operation in stages, with transaction service resuming at intervals for its offices, online and at AAA locations in Rhode Island.

Department of Revenue Director Robert Hull says residents seeking to conduct transactions still need to secure a reservation through the DMV website’s customer reservations portal from Wednesday through July 17.

The state sued Palo Alto, California-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. last year over the unfinished project to replace the agency’s 40-year-old computer system.

Rhode Island settled with the company in April.

The new system costs about $19 million.

