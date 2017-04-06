Rhode Island double shooting suspect caught in Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A suspect in a double shooting in Rhode Island has been captured in Massachusetts.

Holyoke police say 23-year-old Joshua Rojas was discovered hiding in an apartment in the city on Tuesday night.

Holyoke Lt. Jim Albert says Rojas is a suspect in the non-fatal shootings of two men in Woonsocket, Rhode Island on March 3.

Woonsocket police issued an arrest warrant for Rojas soon after the shooting.

Rojas was held in Massachusetts as a fugitive. He faces several charges in Rhode Island.

It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

