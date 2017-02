Warwick, R.I. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island dad is behind bars, charged in connection with the death of his 7-month-old daughter.

He is facing felony cruelty and neglect charges after his daughter died late Tuesday night.

Police say the home was in deplorable condition.

Police have not said how the baby died but they do not believe it was intentional.

