Rhode Island governor signs order aimed at curbing ODs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor has signed an executive order outlining a plan to curb what she called an “alarming” rate of opioid overdose deaths in the state.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo was joined at the signing Wednesday by the White House’s drug czar, Richard Baum.

The Providence Journal reports the executive order addresses issues including public outreach and diversion programs created by police.

Raimondo said it can sometimes feel like the government is “throwing the kitchen sink” at the opioid crisis with no effect, but said she is committed to finding a solution.

Baum said he expects yet-to-be-released numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to show about 60,000 overdose deaths in 2016 nationwide.

