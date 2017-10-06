WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A high school in Warwick has been canceled after more than half of its teachers and staff called in sick.

Superintendent Philip Thornton is blaming a “sick-out” at Pilgrim High School amid ongoing contract negotiations with the union.

The school says 91 out of around 140 teachers and staff called in sick on Friday.

Thornton told parents in an email that the numbers of teachers who called in sick rose so high that they could not safely open the school. He says the sick-out hurts students.

All other Warwick schools are open on Friday.

