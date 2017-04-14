Rhode Island house fire causes explosion

West Greenwich, R.I (WHDH) — Flames tore through a home in West Greenwich, Rhode Island Friday morning.

The fire caused part of the home to collapse.

This happened on Hopkins Road just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

We’re told that one person was inside the home at the time of the fire but made it out safely.

The fire fight was complicated when several propane tanks exploded.

