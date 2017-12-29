Rhode Island: Ice isn’t safe at state parks for fishing or skating

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Despite bitter temperatures, the ponds at Rhode Island state parks are not considered safe for ice fishing, skating or other winter activities.

The state Department of Environmental Management says there’s “no safe ice” in the parks as of Friday.

The agency does not monitor ice conditions for other bodies of water in local communities.

Ice must have a uniform thickness of at least six inches before it may be considered safe by DEM. That generally takes at least five to seven consecutive days of temperatures in the low 20s.

DEM says it also considers the size and depth of a pond, presence of currents and local temperature fluctuations.

The state plans to start stocking ponds with trout for ice fishing in late January.

The department has published an ice safety guide .

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)