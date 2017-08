Rhode Island became the fourth state to make community college tuition free.

In-state students who graduate high school, maintain a 2.5 GPA, and enroll full time, are eligible to receive the Promise Scholarship.

The scholarship covers tuition and fees.

New York, Oregon, and Tennessee are the other states to offer free community college.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)