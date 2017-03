A Rhode Island lawmaker introduced a new bill for pet custody battles.

The bill now requires judges to consider the pet’s best interest when deciding who gets custody in a divorce.

Pets are considered property under Rhode Island’s current divorce law.

But lawmakers say they are also a big part of the family and that the best decision should be made.

