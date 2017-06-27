Rhode Island lawmakers begin bill-voting frenzy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island state lawmakers are working to pass dozens of bills in the final days before they adjourn for the year.

The legislation includes union-backed measures to extend public employee labor contract agreements after they’ve expired, and to allow firefighters and police officers to get disability insurance if they have an illness.

The Democratic-controlled state House of Representatives has suspended many of its procedural rules as it tries to rush to a close, allowing bills to move from committees to the House floor with little public notice.

Republican House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, an opponent of some of the union-backed bills, is critical of the process, saying lawmakers try to “do this stuff at the very end of the session so that nobody can get momentum to fight it.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)