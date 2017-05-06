Rhode Island man charged in hit-and-run that killed woman

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a woman dead.

Johnston police say Zachary Stamp was behind the wheel of the vehicle that hit 63-year-old Deborah Saritelli of Johnston on Monday night. Saritelli died at the hospital.

Deputy Police Chief Daniel Parrillo Jr. says Stamp was found at his home in Smithfield Friday after detectives used tips and surveillance cameras from area businesses to locate him.

Stamp was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and fifth-offense driving on a suspended license. He was arraigned Friday night and released on personal recognizance.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on the charges. Police say Stamp has a history of violating driving laws.

