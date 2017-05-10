Rhode Island man dies in crash on I-495 in Massachusetts

FRANKLIN, Mass. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has died in a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police say 23-year-old Olenrewaju Esaojo, of Providence, died in the crash at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was driving northbound on the highway in Franklin when, for reasons still under investigation, Esaojo lost control of his car, struck an arrow board and rolled over into the median.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)