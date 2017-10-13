UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island man involved in a traffic crash in Massachusetts earlier this week has died.

State police say 41-year-old Richard Unwin, of Woonsocket, died at a Worcester hospital on Wednesday night.

Unwin suffered extensive injuries when his pickup truck veered off the northbound side of Route 146 in Uxbridge and hit a tree at about 9 a.m. Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

