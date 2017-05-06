Rhode Island picks first truck toll locations on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s first highway truck tolls could be installed later this year near the Connecticut border.

The state Department of Transportation says the first electronic tolls on commercial big-rig trucks will be on Interstate 95 in both directions.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed a law last year authorizing the truck-only tolls, as well as borrowing to pay for road repairs.

The state says because tolls will fund the reconstruction of bridges, each tolling location has one or more bridges associated with it.

One of the first is likely to be built along the Hopkinton-Richmond line near the bridge that carries I-95 over Mechanic Street.

Another is planned near I-95 bridges in Exeter and Richmond.

The precise location of tolling gantries will be determined by the contractor designing and building them.

